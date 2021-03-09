TOWN OF PLYMOUTH — Parkview High School Sophomore Paige Wilson will be remembered as a leader among her peers, according to Parkview District staff.
Wilson, 16, was identified Tuesday by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office as the person who passed away following a single vehicle crash on March 4 near the intersection of West County Road K and South Fossum Road in the Town of Plymouth.
Parker Junior/Senior High Assistant Principal Guy Stricker, who previously taught English at the school, said Wilson was “a bright light” for everyone she interacted with while at school.
“I had her as a student and almost immediately, she took over the class but not in a bad way,” Stricker said. “She was very much a leader and she did things her own way. She was happy being who she was. I nicknamed her Boss Lady. She was an incredible student.”
Stricker said Wilson had friends in multiple grades, joking that “she was friends with half the school.”
“She was always willing to talk to new students and help them get accustomed to being in a new school,” Stricker said. “She really was a leader among her peers.”
A 17-year-old Beloit male was driving the vehicle and failed to negotiate the curve and the vehicle entered the south ditch, overturning multiple times and ejecting Wilson from the vehicle, according to a news release issued by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office following the crash. Neither the driver nor Wilson were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the news release stated.
Rock County Sheriff’s Office Captain of Patrol Mark Thompson said Tuesday accident reconstruction was still being conducted following the crash. Thompson also noted that “at this point” the investigation “would not rise above the level of traffic citations.”
Wilson’s death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office. No criminal charges have been filed in the case.