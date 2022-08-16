01STOCK_PARKVIEWHIGHSCHOOL_02
Buy Now

Parkview Junior/Senior High School in Orfordville.

 Anthony Wahl

ORFORDVILLE—Parkview School District will place two referendum questions on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The Parkview School District Board of Education voted on Monday to move forward with the plan to ask for support from the community regarding a $15.4 million capital/facilities referendum and an operational referendum, which would request $2 million per year for three years.