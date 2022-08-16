ORFORDVILLE—Parkview School District will place two referendum questions on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The Parkview School District Board of Education voted on Monday to move forward with the plan to ask for support from the community regarding a $15.4 million capital/facilities referendum and an operational referendum, which would request $2 million per year for three years.
The proposed referendum requests focus on attracting and retaining high-quality staff, maintaining small class sizes, offering advanced placement and elective courses, addressing operational needs, educational upgrades, and deferred maintenance across the District, with remodel and addition projects proposed at both the Elementary School and Junior/Senior High School, according to a news release from the district.
Next year, the Parkview district’s current operational referendum funding, approved by voters in 2020, will end. Over the last two years, state aid has not kept up with increasing costs. Therefore, the Board of Education is asking voters to consider renewing the operational referendum at a rate of $2 million annually for three years.
In 2014, voters approved a capital referendum to help make facility improvements. Now, the district would like to build upon what was started, addressing prioritized facility needs. The Board of Education has established a comprehensive plan based on staff and community priorities and the community’s willingness to support the projects financially.
Approval of the operational referendum would result in an annual estimated tax increase of $64 ($5.33 per month) for every $100,000 of a taxpayer’s property value over the current tax rate for three years. Approval of the capital referendum would result in an annual estimated tax increase of $3 (25 cents per month) for every $100,000 of a taxpayer’s property value over the current tax rate.
Since May 2021, the District has completed a detailed facilities study, met with, and surveyed staff on facilities inadequacies, and sought feedback from a community-wide survey to determine priorities for needs and potential solutions.
Some of the speciﬁc components of the plan include:
- Remodel and expand the existing kindergarten and first grade classrooms at the elementary school and add a dedicated special education space. At the main gym, enhance the stage area for performances (lighting, sound, rigging and curtain), and install new bleachers. At the auxiliary gym, replace the flooring and add air conditioning.
Also at the elementary School, relocate and expand the kitchen, cafeteria, and receiving areas in a more centrally located place. Renovate the existing area into an LMC and remodel the current LMC into three new 4K rooms and a special education room with dedicated restrooms.
- HVAC upgrades are needed at the elementary school, as well as LED lighting upgrades, flooring and ceilings, locker replacement, and asphalt and concrete replacement.
- At the Junior/Senior High School, science and technical education classrooms will be added, and existing space would be remodeled to create “clean tech” education classrooms.
- Aslo at the Junior/Senior High School, space for counseling services would be expanded, and restrooms adjacent to the LMC would be remodeled to create single-user restrooms.
- HVAC and LED lighting upgrades also would be done at the Junior/Senior High School. Roof replacement also would be done at the Junior High School section, as well as asphalt and concrete replacement, track replacement and athletic field landscaping.
“The District worked to create a plan that would address prioritized needs and also extend the life of our buildings—an investment in Parkview for today and the future” said Dr. Steve Lutzke, District Superintendent.