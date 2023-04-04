PARKVIEW — Citizens of the Parkview School District voted to deny the referendum proposed by the school district on Tuesday.
The question asked by the School District of Parkview is as follows:
“Shall the Parkview School District, Rock County, Wisconsin for 3 years, beginning with the 2023-2024 school year and ending with the 2025-2026 school year, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,450,000 per year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of technology and curriculum materials, educational programming, expenses associated with bus routes, and costs associated with recruiting and retaining staff?”
The Operational Referendum failed to pass in a tight race, with 964 or 50.77% of voters choosing “no” and 848 or 49.23% choosing “yes.”
Parkview has had three successful operational referendums in the past, in 2014, 2017, and 2020 respectively. According to Superintendent Steve Lutzke, the passing of these referendums has been essential to the increase in quality of teaching, learning, and student enrollment at Parkview.
Lutzke predicted in an earlier interview that if the referendum did not pass, the School District of Parkview would have to cut $1.45 million from their budget. Curriculum, staffing, and operations will likely be the areas hit hardest by these cuts.
“I think the administration and the board and our staff did a good job of explaining our financial needs,” said Lutzke. “I respect the voice of our taxpayers, but we’re going to have some difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks.”