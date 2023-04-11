George Vestal of Rockford pedals at the Roscoe YMCA as part of the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class in this file photo. Participants in the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class will be honored during a Tulips and Tea event set for April 24 at the Roscoe YMCA.
ROSCOE — Today, Tuesday, April 11, is World Parkinson’s Awareness Day, and local advocates are bringing attention to ways people with the incurable disease can cope with the challenges they face.
The Stateline Family YMCA — Roscoe Branch, is preparing for its Tulips and Tea event, which honors Parkinson’s Disease patients who take part in the YMCA Pedaling for Parkinson’s program. The Tulips and Tea event will be held at noon on April 24 at the Roscoe Y branch at 9901 Main St.
Pedaling for Parkinsons is a program that originated through the Cleveland Clinic. A study from the Cleveland Clinic indicated that Parkinson’s patients who pedal on a stationary bicycle for 40 minutes at 80 to 90 rpm can experience a reduction in Parkinson’s symptoms of up to 35%.
Erin Scott, who is the class instructor for Pedaling for Parkinson’s at the YMCA branch in Roscoe, said the class is offered for free to Parkinson’s patients.
“Every November we have a Spin-a-Thon to raise money for the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class,” Scott said. “It is completely free to anyone who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.”
There are seven members of the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class in Roscoe, which meets from 11:15 a.m. — noon each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“There’s quite a bit of fellowship in the class,” Scott said.
At the Tulips and Tea event, people who attend are asked to bring their own tea cup, and tea will be served during the event. Tulips donated by Christie Arndt of Nyrie’s Flower Shop in South Beloit, also will be presented to the members of the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class. Class members also will be presented with certificates noting how many miles they have recorded on their stationary bicycles in the past year.
It is estimated there are about 1 million Parkinson’s Disease patients in the United States and about 6 million in the world. Parkinson’s Disease is marked by a progressive loss of nerve cells in the brain that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine. A decrease in dopamine levels cause tremors, limb stiffness and slowness in Parkinson’s patients. The disease can be treated with medication, lifestyle changes and sometimes surgery.