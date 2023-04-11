BDN_201021_GEORGE
Buy Now

George Vestal of Rockford pedals at the Roscoe YMCA as part of the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class in this file photo. Participants in the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class will be honored during a Tulips and Tea event set for April 24 at the Roscoe YMCA.

 File photo

ROSCOE — Today, Tuesday, April 11, is World Parkinson’s Awareness Day, and local advocates are bringing attention to ways people with the incurable disease can cope with the challenges they face.

The Stateline Family YMCA — Roscoe Branch, is preparing for its Tulips and Tea event, which honors Parkinson’s Disease patients who take part in the YMCA Pedaling for Parkinson’s program. The Tulips and Tea event will be held at noon on April 24 at the Roscoe Y branch at 9901 Main St.