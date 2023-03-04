Muskego fans dress as gangsters

Muskego High School basketball fans are seen wearing "gangster" or "thug" attire during Friday's game against Beloit Memorial High School. Parents of Beloit players say the fans not only dressed in an offensive manner, but made noises and comments with racial undertones.

 Photo provided

BELOIT - Once again, members of a Beloit basketball team faced fans from an opposing team who dressed as gang members and allegedly made comments with racial undertones, according to parents of players.

The behavior was recorded on cell phones at Friday's WIAA Division 1 Regional Semifinals game against Muskego-Norway in Muskego, Wisconsin.