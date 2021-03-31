TOWN OF FULTON—A Pardeeville, Wisconsin woman faces her seventh operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge following a March 27 single-vehicle crash on Interstate 39/90, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Melissa A. Tillotson, 48, allegedly was speeding and swerving across the southbound lanes of the interstate before crashing into a ditch near mile marker 164 in the Town of Fulton, according to the complaint.
Two Wisconsin State Patrol officers responded to the crash scene and found Tillotson asleep behind the wheel while in the ditch. A vodka bottle was spotted in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, according to the complaint.
After waking Tillotson, field sobriety tests were administered, with a preliminary breath test at the crash scene showing her blood alcohol level was 0.27, well above the 0.8 BAC legal limit.
Court records indicate Tillotson was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated in June of 2000, June of 2007, October of 2008, March of 2009, January of 2011 and July of 2013.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.