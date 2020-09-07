When I was a small child my parents took me to a local high school football game. I was just learning to read and saw, on the program, that the game was between the Mart (Texas) Panthers and the Groesbeck (Texas) Goats. It said, “Panthers VERSUS Goats.”
This was the first time I’d seen the word “versus.” It stayed with me well into the second grade and beyond. Soon enough, my whole life got organized around this word. It was the beloved Mart Panthers football team VERSUS the hated Groesbeck Goats football team.
It was Baptists VERSUS Methodists.
It was respecting your parents’ VERSUS not respecting them.
It was eating your vegetables VERSUS just gobbling up ice cream all day.
I’m sure I’m not alone. Our childhoods are organized around the word “versus,” and many of us never escape from this constant battle between good and bad. Just look at your own life and see how often the word “versus” comes up. You might be surprised.
This is not to say that there weren’t good reasons. My little town of Mart was humble and courteous, while nearby Groesbeck had the big head because it was a county seat. It was a well-known fact that people in Groesbeck were snooty, though no one ever went there to find out. We Mart types were too proud of our humility ever to visit Groesbeck.
Besides, what kind of town would take “goats” as their mascots?
As for Baptists and Methodists, well, that was an easy one. Methodists only sprinkled people in order to baptize them, and they even allowed dancing in the basement of the church. We Baptists believed in full baptismal immersion, even if you did have to hold your breath, and we knew what dancing could lead to and would never permit it near the church.
It was obvious that you needed to respect your parents. Only kids in, say, Groesbeck would disrespect their parents. This was a stupid thing to do because your parents could kick you out if you didn’t respect them, and then what would yo do? The nearest circus was hiring kids.
Vegetables versus ice cream was tougher. If we Mart kids had been more clever, we’d have put up an argument. “Give me ice cream and THEN I’ll eat my vegetables.” Or: “if vegetables are so good for us, why do we want to throw up after we’ve eaten them?”
But we weren’t clever, so the world VERSUS won out again.
Sometimes, as I look back, I wonder if my childhood weren’t too controlled by these strict divisions; if VERSUS weren’t a word that I was too familiar with and ruled by. Was I repressed?
But then, whenever I wonder about this, I go back to another moment in my childhood, when I was in the sixth grade. I went to the basement of the high school, where the school boiler and the janitor, Mr. Coleman, hung out. I crept to the top of the stairs and yelled to Mr. Coleman,
“Why don’t you come out of your cage, you old goat?”
It could have been worse. I could have called him a GROESBECK goat. But it was bad enough, and soon I was caught. The grammar school principal said she was disappointed in me. She thought the perp had been Wilbur Madole, the local elementary school sociopath.
But it wasn’t. It was me. I was the sociopath.
Now why did I do that? Probably for the same reason that Adam and Eve ate the apple and St. Augustine stole the pears: Just to be naughty.
You see, I had forgotten my VERSUS lesson. It was letting Mr. Coleman have his nap in peace VERSUS waking him up by calling him an old goat.
I failed. Called upon to behave like a good Mart Baptist Panther who ate his veggies, I had instead chosen to become a Groesbeck Goat. It’s a wonder my parents, when they found out, didn’t exile me to live in Groesbeck.
Tom McBride is the author of BENT DEAD IN BELOIT and other books.