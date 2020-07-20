BELOIT — The Beloit Public Education Network will be hosting an online panel discussion on charter schools after screening the documentary “Backpacks Full of Cash.” The panel discussion will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. The link to the film will be available today through Thursday.
People can sign up to attend the discussion via the Beloit Public Education Network Facebook page.
The panel will include the following speakers: Wanda Sloan, retired Blackhawk Technical College minority student advisor and human resources diversity and training development specialist; Michael Bell, associate pastor New Zion Baptist Church, founder In Touch Outreach Prison Ministry and former Fatherhood case manager at Community Action; Jenni Hofschulte, community engagement specialist in Milwaukee, regional organizer for the Greater Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha metropolitan areas and throughout Southeastern Wisconsin for the Wisconsin Public Education Network and leader in Parents for Public Schools Milwaukee; Rosamaria Laursen, educator and SEED (Seeking Educational Equity and Diversity) facilitator; Dorothy Harrell, president Beloit Branch NAACP, retired educator attorney and former staff member of the National Education Association in Washington, D.C.; Tasheka Perry, real estate agent and former collection clerk at City of Beloit. School board members Aimee Leavy, Maria Delgado and Megan Miller will also be in attendance.
The panel discussion will include some discussion on the Lincoln Academy set to open in Beloit in January. The 4K to grade 12 school received charter approval from the University of Wisconsin Office of Educational Opportunity (OEO) in May and is being built at the former site of Kohl’s store at the Eclipse Center. The charter school is planned to be a public school, not a private, choice or voucher school. Kids First Beloit has applied to be authorized through the University of Wisconsin System to operate the Lincoln Academy. If authorized as an independent charter, the school would receive state aid per student in the amount of $8,619. Its critics have said it will take significant funding away from the Beloit School District while offering similar services.
The Hendricks Family Foundation has committed to be the lead funder for the Beloit 200 campaign to support Kids First Beloit and the Lincoln Academy.
Kirah Zeilinger, a teacher and member of Beloit Public Education Network, said the organization is partnering with Justice Overcoming Borders (JOB) to get more information out to the community about charter schools in light of the Lincoln Academy’s proposal in Beloit.
Zeilinger said Beloit Public Education Network does not have a formal position on the Lincoln Academy as this time, but is a pro-public education group.
Zeilinger said she has concerns that while the Lincoln Academy obtains public funding, it is a private and non-elected board.
Kurt Handrich, a teacher at Aldrich, former school board member and a pastor who is involved in JOB, said the film will address how public schools are impacted by charters and voucher schools and how the privatization of schools impacts public education and students.
Handrich said he’s concerned about how funding would be diverted away from the School District of Beloit to the Lincoln Academy which has proposed having 700 students.
Handrich said many of the actions surrounding the charter have been largely done behind closed doors. Handrich said he doesn’t believe there has been enough public input gathered to move ahead with the school.
“Money is going to come from our community and taxes, and we are not electing people who have a say,” he said.
Handrich said the Lincoln Academy has not received its final approval yet.
“I personally am against it,” he said. “I don’t see this is offering anything different than the school district. Even if this is wonderful and the intent is to help our kids, the fact is it is taking public funds, and it’s going to hurt all the rest of the children.”
Handrich said the idea for the school came out of Beloit 200 and he questions why they didn’t try to work with the district to make the public schools better.
“It feels like our community has become divided. They should be working with us,” he said.
Kids First Beloit Secretary of the Board Lisa Furseth said no one from the Lincoln Academy Advisory Committee was asked to participate in the panel discussion or made any attempt to talk with them about the upcoming panel discussion.
When it comes to funding, Furseth said: “The critical question for Beloit is not the impact of a particular charter school option or even a particular school option but rather, why are students leaving the district? The most recent data published by the Beloit Daily News reported that the district had a net loss of 654 students due to open enrollment. There are also local students enrolling in voucher schools. A charter school will not be the only local option but will provide families with another public option to consider for their children.”
The Daily News reported in October 2019 that the total number of open enrollment students coming into the district is 138, while the number of those enrolling out of the district is 792.
Furseth referred people to Kids First online application documents available at https://www.wisconsin.edu/oeo/apply/ for more information on how community input was gathered and how governance will work at the Lincoln Academy.
According to the Kids First Community engagement log, 29 meetings were held with various groups of community members. The Lincoln Academy will comply with Wisconsin’s open meeting laws and all meetings of the governing board will be open to the public. Board members will be
Kids First Beloit is governed by a formation board known as the Lincoln Academy Launch Team which is currently made up of five members of the Beloit 200 Education Committee. The target for the governing Board is 7 to 11 members, and the board will be established by spring of 2021. The Lincoln Academy Launch Team will serve as the initial nominating committee for the governing board. Members will meet with candidates individually and upon review, a slate of candidates will be presented for election to the governing board.
Kids First Beloit launched a website and Facebook page in January of 2020, including a survey to gather additional input from parents and community members available in English and Spanish. To date, Kids First Beloit has built an active list of nearly 450 contacts and collected nearly 170 surveys. One hundred and eighty five people have signed petitions with more than 70 additional signatures gathered through survey responses, encouraging OEO authorization of The Lincoln Academy, according to the online documents.
Beloit 200 Education leadership had a series of conversations with leaders of an informal group, Concerned Black Citizens, the NAACP education committee and collaborated with Hispanics for School Choice resulting in a Latino leadership group working with Beloit 200 to reach Latino families.
