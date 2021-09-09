BELOIT - Powers first grade teacher Beth Lindsay is coming back to her furry roots.
Lindsay acted as the Powers Panda mascot for a year in 1983 when the unBEARably cute mascot first started representing the school.
Powers Principal Vickie Smith had a laminated Beloit Daily News article and photo by former reporter James Stingl of Lindsay as a second grader dressed as the panda which spurred much conversation. Lindsay posed for a picture with the school mascot on Thursday and shared her memories of the panda's history and her love of Powers.
“Connections and relationships are important,” she noted.
Smith, previously a fifth grade teacher at Townview school, is teaching for the first time at her beloved Powers this fall. She joked that she had the honor of dressing like the panda in her early years because she may have been the only second grader short enough to fit in the costume. As mascot, she got to greet special guests at the school.
“It was fun to dress up, meet everyone and say ‘hi,’” Lindsay said.
The new panda in 1983 caught local media attention for its BEAR-y friendly demeanor and efforts to name him. Lindsay recalled the Beloit Daily News coverage of her panda-hood in 1983 in vivid detail. Reporter Stingl was dispatched to cover an “election” the school held to name the furry ambassador.
“They even had voting booths,” Lindsay said. “It was big.”
In his article, Stingl said the name “Papa” received 115 votes from the students. He said the stuffed panda had been nameless since it arrived the previous year. Children in 10 of the school’s classrooms came up with names such as Peppy, Pandora, Parker, Playful and others alliterative creations. A primary vote was held to narrow the field to three names.
Stingl wrote that Papa hosted a Kool-aid and cookie party to soothe “any bruised political egos” who may have not won the naming contest.
Lindsay recalled how the staff had cooked up salt-dough to make panda necklaces for each child for the big event.
“I think we painted them. I know they were black and white.” she said.
Lindsay never forgot that panda suit, even though her family moved to Sterling, Illinois when she was a freshman at Turner High School. She graduated high school in Sterling, Illinois and went to college to become a teacher.
During her freshman year she purchased a gymnastics club. She taught for a few years and ran the business, but stuck to coaching when her kids were young.
Six years ago she and her husband Max decided it was time for a life change. They sold the gymnastics club and started anew. The Lindsays, their two children and a Yorkshire terrier named Tinkerbell traveled the country visiting 47 states and 29 national parks in a van.
After a year on the road, the couple decided it was finally time to settle down again. They made the decision to move to the Town of Beloit so their children could attend the Beloit Turner School District.
“We knew the expectations were high in schools and the quality of education was going to be there, and that’s what we wanted for our children,” Lindsay said.
She began teaching at Head Start and later in the Beloit Turner School District and her husband got a job as a vintage auto restoration specialist in Durand, Illinois. They purchased a home her grandfather helped build on (no kidding) Easy Street. A few years later her retired parents Max and Pat Krause moved to the Town of Beloit to join them in Wisconsin.
Lindsay’s daughter Eleanor Lindsay graduated last spring from Turner High School and she is attending Highland Community College and daughter MaryMargaret is in seventh grade at Turner Middle School.
For Lindsay, being at Powers near the panda is perfect. She is meeting up with some of her former teachers’ grandkids who are students in the school.
“It’s come full circle,” she said.
Stingl went on to become a local news columnist at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He received the National Headliner Award for his column in 2010. He retired in January of 2020, according to his Facebook page.
The panda wishes him well.