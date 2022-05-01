BELOIT—In 1922, Beloit native Roy Chapman Andrews discovered fossilized dinosaur eggs near the Flaming Cliffs in the Gobi Desert in Mongolia. One hundred years later, Professor Philip Currie came to Beloit to tell of his trips to the Flaming Cliffs and his discoveries there.
Currie is a professor at the University of Alberta and a founder of the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology in Drumheller, Alberta, Canada. Wikipedia lists him as one of the inspirations for the character of Alan Grant in the movie Jurassic Park.
Currie accepted the Roy Chapman Andrews Society Distinguished Explorer Award Friday evening at the Beloit Public Library. He told of his expeditions to Central Asia and Antarctica, and he told of how Andrews was an inspiration to him.
Adding a bit of humor to his presentation, Currie said he found his first dinosaur when, as a young boy, he found a plastic dinosaur buried in a box of cereal. However, he also said he gained serious interest in dinosaurs when as a child he read the book “All About Dinosaurs,” which was written by Roy Chapman Andrews. Over the years he drew greater inspiration from Andrews’ work.
“I’m eternally grateful for the influence he had on me,” Currie said. “Andrews was my big influence.”
In 1986, Currie was director of the Canada-China Dinosaur Project in Central Asia, which brought him to the same area where Andrews discovered dinosaur eggs—The Flaming Cliffs of the Gobi Desert, which Andrews named because of the orange color of the sandstone cliffs.
The Flaming Cliffs area has been rich with dinosaur finds. Currie said there have been close to 500 protoceratops specimens collected at the site. Velociraptor specimens also have been collected in that area. And, many, many dinosaur eggs have been found there over the years.
Another dinosaur found in the area is the oviraptor, and the first remains of this type of dinosaur was found in 1923 by Roy Chapman Andrews. Over the years much has been learned about this dinosaur.
The name, oviraptor means “egg thief.” It gained this name because the remains of oviraptors were found on top of dinosaur egg nests. Currie said initially, because there were so many protoceratops remains in the area, it was assumed the eggs belonged to protoceratops and the oviraptors were stealing the eggs when they met their end. However, as time went on, and more oviraptor remains were found on egg nests, a more likely theory became apparent.
The eggs belonged to the oviraptor and the mother was trying to protect the nest when she died.
Currie also noted the eggs of the oviraptors were laid two at a time. The mother would lay two eggs, then turn her body slightly and lay two more, repeating the process several times.
Before Currie’s lecture, a video introduction was played of Sarah Applebee, Roy Chapman Andrew’s granddaughter, who had loaned several items of memorabilia from her grandfather to the Roy Chapman Andrews Society. The items have been on display at the Beloit Public Library. She said this year marked the 100th anniversary of her grandfather’s first of five expeditions to the Gobi Desert. But, she also noted her love and admiration of her grandfather.
“On a personal note, Roy was a wonderful grandfather. He was just a special and charismatic individual,” she said.
Following the lecture, Currie announced at a dinner held in his honor that he was donating the honorarium he received back to the Roy Chapman Andrews Society to support the “Visual History of Roy Chapman Andrews” exhibit. He also said he would contribute his time and funds to establish a scholarship for students studying Andrews’ work and dinosaurs.
The Roy Chapman Andrews Society Distinguished Explorer Award presentation and lecture can be views at the society’s website at https://roychapmanandrewssociety.org.