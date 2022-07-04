hot Paddle boats for rent at Beloit's Riverside Park Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jul 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Paddle Boats at the Lagoon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - Paddle boats and kayaks are available to rent at the lagoon in Riverside Park from noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Concessions also are available for purchase, including ice cream, snacks and refreshments in the lower level of the Harry C. Moore Pavilion.For more information, please call the Beloit Parks and Recreation Office at 364-2890. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Riverside Park Harry C. Moore Pavilion Concessions Parks And Recreation Department Paddle Boats Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Fire destroys South Beloit house Orfordville man faces child porn charges 5BAR closes down for renovations in July and will open again in Sept. Janesville, area communities set July 4 events Beloit man accused of firing gun 75 times in mobile home park Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime