Marvelous May: Seasonal activities kick off in the Stateline Area

Paddle Boats at the Lagoon

BELOIT - Paddle boats and kayaks are available to rent at the lagoon in Riverside Park from noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Concessions also are available for purchase, including ice cream, snacks and refreshments in the lower level of the Harry C. Moore Pavilion.

For more information, please call the Beloit Parks and Recreation Office at 364-2890.