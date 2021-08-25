BELOIT — Beloit Health System President and CEO has noted that while children account for only a small portion of the patients at Beloit Memorial Hospital, “they are 100% of our future.”
That is why in 2019, the health system, with the help of some key donors, undertook an ambitious renovation project aimed at updating the birthing center on the second floor of the hospital.
Wednesday marked the completion of the project, but because of COVID-19 precautions, planned tours of the new Packard Family Care Center could not take place. However, Jim and Nancy Packard, the people who the new center is named after, were able to get a glimpse of the signature wall at the entryway of the center.
The Packard Family Care Center was one of the accomplishments highlighted during the 58th Annual Beloit Health System Corporate Meeting on Wednesday.
In the 50-plus-year history of Beloit Memorial Hospital, not much has changed in the pediatric care unit. That is why the health system administration decided it was time for a thorough update in the center.
A $6.9 million project to renovate the area began in 2019. The improvements include four new birthing rooms, a new nursery, a patient and family waiting room and expanded patient rooms.
The project got a jump start thanks to Jim and Nancy Packard, who pledged $1 million for the project. Another $1 million was pledged by the Hendricks Family Foundation.
In the last five decades, about 40,000 babies have been born at the Beloit hospital. McKevett pointed to one of the honored guests at Wednesday’s meeting, Dr. David Criswell, who he said delivered 20% of those babies before he retired in 2006.
McKevett also thanked the health system staff who have worked through challenging times in the last 18 month.
“I am humbled by the team’s compassion and sacrifice,” McKevett said. “They have worked through the worst pandemic of our lifetime.”
He noted staff worked long hours and would change clothes before going home to ensure they did not bring the virus home to their families.
McKevett said the health system treated over 600 inpatients at the hospital for COVID-19, administered 30,000 COVID-19 tests and gave 30,000 vaccinations in the last 18 months. The hospital currently has 8 patients in the COVID unit, and the general patient population, not related to COVID-19, was 90 as of Wednesday.
“We haven’t seen that inpatient cesus in about 10 years,” he said.
McKevett said the staff continues to demonstrate its resilience through these challenging times, and he and the staff are inspired by the support they receive from the community.