hot Owen Center Road closed for construction Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Sep 30, 2021 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROSCOE—Owen Center Road between Illinois Route 75 and Roscoe Road will be closed from Oct. 4—8 for culvert replacement work.The completion of the project is dependent on the weather.Motorists are advised to use alternative routes of travel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Road Construction Owen Center Road Roscoe Route 75 Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man charged with sex assault of child Beloit man arrested after robbery on Sunday Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit man accused of strangling woman Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime