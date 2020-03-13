MADISON — The Overture Center of the Arts is shutting its doors temporarily in light of the Coronavirus.
In a press release Friday afternoon, the venue announced it is complying with directives from Public Health Madison & Dane County to cease all gatherings of more than 250 people until further notice, in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.
All performances and events — including Broadway shows of the musical, "Wicked" — are canceled through Monday, April 13, and employees are working from home until further notice.
Existing ticket holders will be given priority access to purchase tickets for "Wicked" after it is rescheduled.
For more information, go to overture.org.
