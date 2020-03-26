BELOIT—Pastor Dave Fogderud is looking for a few volunteers to take the Overflowing Cup into its future when it re-opens.
Fogderud doesn’t shy away from the fact he’s age 77, and he needs to look at ways to carry on the ministry’s legacy. If there’s anything he’s learned in almost 46 years of running the Overflowing Cup, it’s to love people where they are at in the generation they are in.
“Part of the success of any ministry is being able to handle change,” Fogderud said.
Although the Overflowing Cup has cancelled activities due to the coronavirus/COVID-19, it expects to resume activities on April 4.
Fogderud often responds to calls from police or hospital social workers to deal with those who are homeless, fighting addictions or needing food. He hopes to find “on call” volunteers on a rotating schedule to respond to those in crisis. He also hopes to bring back youth nights on Friday evenings and would need people to assist at those events.
“We need a half a dozen volunteers. Someone has to be the emcee, and somebody’s got to be running the counter and we need a ‘bouncer,’” Fogderud said.
All volunteer-run, the Overflowing Cup offers programming every night of the week at 1175 S. Madison Road. All events are at 7 p.m.
The Overflowing Cup has a long history in Beloit that Fogderud hopes to keep going as he gets older. He opened the Overflowing Cup with his late wife, Pat, and others in 1974 at 534 E. Grand Ave. The first of its kind in Beloit, the Christian coffeehouse offered a gathering place for youth and an upstairs for bands called the “Upper Room.”
“Black and white shag carpet was donated, walls were red and it was very inviting,” Fogderud said. “We wanted to start a Christian coffeehouse to help young people in broken homes and difficult times.”
In the 1970s, it was the perfect attraction for youth, budding musicians and sometimes, the deeply troubled. Fogderud would respond to calls of people who were suicidal, addicted or who had no one else to call.
Over the years the ministry moved more toward serving the homeless when Fogderud started offering shelter at homes he rented. Eventually he and others launched Harbor for the Homeless in 1984. It moved from another church to 334 E. Grand Avenue, the original Jupiter store.
“We served 850 homeless people in one year,” Fogderud said.
Eventually times changed, and the city obtained the property for another business. Fogderud struggled with the loss of the homeless shelter, something he felt the city needed. Life dealt Fogderud another blow when in 1998 his late wife Pat passed away from cancer. Fogderud carried on, moving the ministry to 310 State St. for 13 months, then to 306 State Street and then back to 310 State Street.
Over the four decades in Beloit, many musicians got their starts at the Cup, others found recovery or Jesus or both. Some of them came back as adult volunteers. The site acted as a donation center for clothing and other household items. Its stage was always welcome to those who wanted to preach, sing, read poetry or share other talents.
Fogderud has spent the last few years building up a solid team including wife Diana Fogderud, Dave Rounds, Virginia Zinke, David Lawrence, Larry Stultz, Jim Slye, Dawn Rolander and Pam Pearson plus numerous other volunteers who pitch to make coffee, clean up or lend a hand or listening ear.
