Overflowing Cup Total Life Center Associate Pastor and Executive Director Mark Archambault and his wife Micquette have been at the Cup since June. The Overflowing Cup will hold a New Year's Eve celebration at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Those seeking a sober-yet-festive New Year’s Eve are invited to the Overflowing Cup’s New Year’s Eve celebration event at 7 p.m. Friday at The Overflowing Cup 1175 S Madison Road.
The fun-filled evening will feature live music from local musicians, food, fun and testimonies about God as well as recovery, according to Overflowing Cup Associate Pastor and Executive Director Mark Archambault.
Musical guests include: Virginia Zinke, The Hobsons, Tanji Bass, Corrine Walker, Rick Hobson, Paul & Cece, Grace Mostella and Pastor Mark Archambault & The Corndogs.
“Pastor Dave Fogderud will be sharing throughout the evening as well as others with a time of testimonies and looking back on how God has brought us through 2021 while looking ahead to 2022,” Archambault said.
Archambault said the music and festivities will go until midnight.
“Shortly after midnight we are going to do a prayer service until 1 a.m. so everyone can ring in the new year,” Archambault said.
The Archambaults can relate to people with all sorts of struggles, including addiction and those who love them. Mark said the New Year’s Eve event will not only be a celebration of the past year, but a faith-filled and loving environment where people don’t have to worry about substances, designated drivers or getting home safely. No alcohol will be served.
“We can provide rides, but you won’t have to worry about needing a ride home,” Archambault said.
Archambault and his wife, Micquette Archambault, arrived in June.
They hope to help continue to carry the torch of ministry that Overflowing Cup Pastor Dave Fogderud, and his wife Diane have kept lit for so many years with the help of other loyal Cup volunteers such as Dave Rounds.
All volunteer-run, the Overflowing Cup offers programming three nights of the week at 1175 S. Madison Road. All events begin at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, Pastor Dave and Diana Fogderud offer Praise and Worship; Wednesday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. is Renewal, a Christ-centered recovery program led by Pastor Larry Stultz and Pastor Archambault; and on Saturday night at 7 p.m. live music is offered.