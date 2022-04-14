BELOIT—Forty-eight years ago, The Overflowing Cup Total Life Center opened its doors.
The Christian based coffee shop and street ministry is planning some events to cellebrate the anniversary beginning with the “Songs of the Jesus Movement,” event set for Saturday.
Mark Archambault, Executive Director and Associate Pastor of The Overflowing Cup Total Life Center, said some of the performances will be through video or in person.
The list of performers include Mark Archambault, Grace Mostella, Rick Hobson, Angela Glover, Dave and Diana Fogderud, Dawn Boley, Andrew Webnar, Kathy Taylor , David Lawrence, David Ellington, Bob and Julie Volkanet and Tom Mathey.
Another event is set for April 23, titled “48th Anniversary Costume Party with Inner Ally & Disco Mark.” Inner Alley is a Christian band out of Milwaukee, who will perform classic rock.
“The theme of the anniversary costume party will be the 1970s,” Archambault noted.
“We will be showing a video of our upcoming project called International Jesus Museum and Archive,” Archambault said. “This new project will be located at our new location on Liberty Avenue which we will be moving into over the summer.”
The Overflowing Cup plans to have both the new Liberty Avenue location open for concerts and live performances, while keeping the Madison Road location open for counseling and rehabilitation.
There is no grand opening date set yet for the Liberty Avenue location, but it is expected to open in the summer.
“We have jumped around to a variety of locations over the years including the old YMCA building and the old Jupiter store,” Archambault said.
Both the events will begin at 7 p.m. at the Madison Road location and they are free of charge.
They have a variety of events throughout the week. This includes church service on Sundays.
On the second and third Monday of the month, the Overflowing Cup hosts Women Journeying Together, a group dedicated to fostering faith, fellowship & friendship hosted by Diana Fogderud.
Wednesday nights the location offers “Christ Centered Recovery led by Pastor Larry Stultz and Pastor Mark. Appropriate for ALL life-controlling issues—Alcoholism, Drug Addiction ETC,” according to the event listing.
On the second and fourth Friday of the month customers can see “an evening of Prayer and Worship hosted by Pastor Mark and The Corndogs,” listed on their website.
Every Saturday offers a different concert or live event. All the events listed start at 7 p.m.
A list of every upcoming concert can be found via www.overflowingcup.org/new-calendar.php.