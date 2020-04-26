BELOIT — Overall crime totals reported for Beloit in 2019 appear up from 2018 even as violent crimes appear to have dropped, according to data provided by the Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski.
The dip in violent crime comes following a spike in gun-related crimes including fatal shootings and shots fired reports in 2019 compared to past years.
In total, 1,299 crimes were reported in 2019 compared to 1,158 in 2018, an increase of 141 reported crimes, or a 12% increase.
The 2019 total of 1,299 overall crimes reported is also up from 2017 when 1,275 crimes were reported by the department—but represent an overall decrease from 2016 when 1,313 crimes were reported. The department’s clearance rate increased by 2% in 2019 as 494 of the 1,299 reported crimes resulted in arrest (38%) compared to 415 of the 1,158 reported in 2018 that resulted in arrest (36%).
The department reported a decrease in overall violent crimes from 172 reported in 2018 to 154 reported in 2019, a decrease of 18 offenses or a 10% drop.
Both in 2018 and 2019, the department reported a violent crime clearance rate of 66% (113 of 172 cleared in 2018 compared to 101 of 154 cleared in 2019). The 2018 and 2019 violent crime clearance rate is a 4% drop in overall violent crime clearance rate from 2017, when 70% of cases were cleared (109 of 156 violent crimes reported).
Violent crimes cataloged by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report (UCR) database include murder, manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
In 2019, 19 rapes were reported in Beloit compared to 39 in 2018, a decrease of over 50%. Ten of the 19 reported in 2019 resulted in arrests, compared to 17 of 39 reported in 2018 that ended in an arrest. A total of 31 robberies were reported in 2019 compared to 41 in 2018, a decrease of 24% with 15 robbery arrests made in 2019 and 20 arrests made in 2018. Assaults were up 10% in 2019 with 100 being reported in 2019 compared to 91 in 2018, with 73 of the 100 assaults reported in 2019 ending in arrest compared to 75 resulting in arrest for 2018.
In 2019, four murders were reported compared to one in 2018 and one reported in 2017. Three of the four murders in Beloit have resulted in arrests.
On Feb. 9, 2019 James Tomten, 21, of Beloit, was shot and killed in an SUV parked in the 800 block of Vine Street. A suspect arrested in the case, Jacob Davenport, 38, was found not guilty in the slaying by a Rock County jury on Nov. 15, 2019.
On March 11, 2019, Treron L. White, 21, of Beloit, was shot along with Devonta D. Brandenburg, 25, of Beloit, and a Beloit 15-year-old juvenile near Elm Street and Roosevelt Avenue. White died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Two men currently face charges for their alleged involvement in the shooting, including Gregory A. Carter Jr., 31, of Beloit, who is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime, along with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Also charged in the case is Anthony L. Sims III, 27, of Rockford, who faces first-degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon charges.
On Oct. 23, 2019, Enrique Ramirez, 19, of Beloit, was shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 1200 block of Vine Street, later dying of his injuries. Chet A. Hummell, 30, of Prairie du Sac, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm. No homicide charges have been filed in the case, according to court records.
On Nov. 16, 2019, Dwan A. Buchanan, 34, of Beloit was shit and killed in the 700 block of Newfield Drive. No arrest has been made in the fatal shooting.
An officer-involved fatal shooting on Dec. 10, 2019 was not included in the department’s total due to the three Beloit officers being cleared in the incident. Montay S. Penning, of Janesville, was shot by police following a vehicle and foot pursuit in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue. An independent investigation found Penning to be armed and having pointed a handgun at police during the pursuit.
In terms of reports of gunfire, 37 shots fired incidents were recorded in 2019, an increase of 13 gunfire reports from 2018 when 24 were reported. In 2019, 16 shots fired reports resulted in arrest, up from 2018 when seven resulted in arrest. In 2017, 22 shots fired reports were made to Beloit police. The shots fired reports, while up, are still down from the city’s total of 62 reported in 2016.
Property crimes were up from 2019 to 2018, with 1,145 total property-related crimes being reported in 2019 and 986 reported in 2018, an increase of 159 property-related crimes, or a 16% jump.
In 2019, 393 (34%) of all property-related crimes resulted in arrest compared to 302 arrests in 2018 (33%).
Motor vehicle thefts reported in 2019 increased by 87% in 2019 from 2018, with 73 motor vehicle thefts were reported in 2019 compared to 39 in 2018.
Thefts from 2018 to 2019 were up 15% with 938 reported in 2019 compared to 814 in 2018. Arsons also increased from eight in 2018 to 11 in 2019, a 38% increase.
Zibolski said the department would transition from the summary-based reporting system to an incident-based reporting system required by the FBI.
“It’s going to be a different baseline going forward,” Zibolski said in a recorded video message addressing crime in Beloit.
Monthly crime reports for 2020 will be available on the department’s website under the “Police Data Initiative” tab on the City of Beloit website at beloitwi.gov. To date, January and February reports are posted online.
