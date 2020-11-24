Rock County has seen over 3,200 cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 1 as nearly one-third of all virus-related deaths in Rock County have occurred since the month began, according to Rock County Public Health Department Epidemiologist Nick Zupan.
Rock County reported 86 new cases and five additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 8,832 cases and 74 deaths. Also as of Tuesday, the county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 28.7%, more than double the state seven-day test positivity average of 13.2%, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports.
Zupan and other public health officials held a virtual roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning to warn the public against traveling to visit extended family for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Hospitalizations have also increased rapidly in Rock County since the month began.
On Nov. 1, 32 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in Rock County hospitals. That number nearly doubled on Monday when 62 people were hospitalized due to the virus. On Tuesday, the health department reported 58 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
In the South Central region that includes Rock County, 86.9% of all hospital beds are now occupied and 86.3% of all intensive care unit (ICU) beds are in use, DHS reported on Tuesday.
Across the state, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by 279 patients, DHS data shows, bringing the number of those ever hospitalized due to the virus to 16,209.
About a third of all Rock County COVID-19-related deaths—23—have occurred in November, Zupan said.
“We are concerned about these trends, and we don’t want to see these trends continue,” Zupan said. “We’re asking the community to pitch in to flatten the curve and reduce some of these trends we’re seeing.”
Wisconsin reported 6,202 new virus cases and 104 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 363,973 cases and 3,115 deaths. Tuesday’s death toll in Wisconsin accounted for 10% of all virus-related deaths nationwide. The state has a recovery rate of 78% and an estimated 75,893 cases remain active.
Across the state line, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that Winnebago County has recorded a total of 17,843 cases and 226 deaths. The Winnebago County Health Department said Tuesday the county has a seven-day test positivity rate of over 16%.
Illinois saw 9,469 cases and 125 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 674,089 cases and 11,677 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.4%.