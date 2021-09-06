BELOIT—“I don’t like the word lucky. I like to describe it as blessed.”
That’s how small cell ovarian cancer survivor Brooke Monyelle described hitting the two year survival mark, when recurrence rates drop substantially. She is a bit of a miracle, considering the dangers of small cell ovarian cancer and is hoping to raise awareness as September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month.
Small cell carcinoma of the ovary (SCCO) is an aggressive cancer affecting young women, with an average age at diagnosis of 24 years, according to the Small Cell Ovarian Cancer Foundation at https://www.smallcellovarian.org.
“It’s a young woman’s cancer,” Monyelle said.
Ovarian cancer can consist of cancers of the ovaries, fallopian tubes and other nearby tissues and is the fifth leading cause of cancer death in women in the United States. Although it’s rare with only about 1.3% of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer at some point in their life, it often goes undetected until it reaches advanced stages as it’s difficult to screen for, according to the American Association for Cancer Research.
Monyelle, who is a well-loved activity coordinator at Riverside Terrace Assisted Living Center, was diagnosed with SCCO at age 34 in late 2018. She had been feeling a bit run down, but was staying busy as she attributed it to female hormones. One evening she had a bad stomach ache and made a doctor’s appointment for the next day.
“Once I got to my doctor appointment, she immediately sent me over to the ER (emergency room) as she thought I was having appendicitis. At the ER I got a CT scan and they realized I had a large tumor by my large intestine. The ER admitted me overnight as they said I’d be having surgery right away in the morning,” Monyelle said.
A little later doctors took another look at the scan and discovered the tumor was a 13 centimeter mass on her right ovary. She underwent surgery and was later diagnosed with SCCO.
As her family began research on what to do next her twin sister Brittany Caple found a Facebook group of other young women who recommended an oncologist known for his treatments of the disease in Cincinnati. Brooke and her husband, Cody, went to meet with him when he recommended a 6 type drug chemotherapy, a couple surgeries and finally a stem cell transplant. It was much more aggressive than the treatment recommendations by local doctors who feared the more aggressive approach could prove fatal.
With the grim prognosis of the disease, the Monyelles felt the more aggressive treatment was the way to go and Brooke embarked on a grueling plan of treatments in December 2018 spanning until July. She was considered in remission August of 2019, right after she completed the stem cell transplant.
Brooke was in and out of the hospital due to the brutal treatments. After one surgery she was intubated for three days, waking up with a breathing tube down her throat. Through it all her loyal husband stayed by her side, often playing her music and talking to her when she couldn’t respond back.
She credits her aggressive treatment, faith and hope and inspiring pictures of her nieces and nephews for helping her to survive and to keep fighting.
“And I’m stubborn,” she added.
Today, Monyelle gets scans every three months, but is mostly back to good health. In addition to supporting residents at Riverside Terrace, she’s found another group to inspire and love—the women on the Facebook support group for small cell ovarian cancer.
Sadly, many of them have passed away.
“One woman died who was 18,” she said. “ A lot of moms seem to reach out to me and encourage me to reach out to their daughters when they have a hard time.”
Monyelle tested positive for a SMARCA4 gene mutation which can be a driver of ovarian small cell carcinoma.
She also promotes education and women being proactive. She said a pap smear doesn’t detect ovarian cancer.
“It’s only detected by a blood test and you have to request it from your doctor,” she added.
Women with any symptoms, she said, should get checked out.
According to the Mayo Clinic at mayoclinic.org, signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer may include: abdominal bloating or swelling, quickly feeling full when eating, weight loss, discomfort in the pelvic area, fatigue, back pain, changes in bowel habits, such as constipation and a frequent need to urinate.
With her health on the upswing, Monyelle hopes to do some fundraising to boost research efforts. She would like to have an event in the future such as a “Turn your Town teal” event in honor of the ribbon’s color for ovarian cancer with some “boots, bling and country bands.” She is also getting involved with the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance out of Milwaukee.
After her harrowing experience fighting the disease, Monyelle said she’s changed a bit. She’s a little bit more open and outspoken.
“Cody says I’m more sassy,” she joked.
She also said she tries to enjoy life even more than before.
“Your life can change in a matter of seconds. You need to just relax and have fun. There’s no time for...stuff,” she said.