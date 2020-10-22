BELOIT — A new outpatient orthopedic surgery center could be coming to the Gateway Business Park in Beloit, according to City of Beloit development documents.
OrthoIllinois plans to build a 25,605-square-foot surgery center with ambulatory service and lodging suites at 1350 Gateway Blvd on a 5.69-acre property.
Planning documents show that up to 30 outpatient surgeries are expected weekly, with the facility to host only 10 overnight patients per week.
The facility will include four operating rooms, 12 patient recovery rooms, a post-anesthesia care unit, sterile processing department and various support spaces.
A rendering attached to planning doucments shows the name “OrthoWisconsin” on the front of the building in the business park.
The Beloit City Council took action on Oct. 19 to send the plan, submitted by Anderson Mikos Architects on behalf of OrthoIllinois, to the Beloit Plan Commission for review. The city council could take action on the plan on Nov. 2.
If approved, construction could start in January and be completed by August of 2021.
OrthoIllinois currently has a surgery center located in Rockford. I has clinics in Algonquin, Elgin and McHenry and rehabilitation facilities in Algonquin, Belvidere, Crystal Lake, Elgin, Machesney Park, McHenry and Rockton.