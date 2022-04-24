BELOIT—Outgoing Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Jack Walden said the past year has presented challenges for the chamber and its members, but it also demonstrated how the chamber can be a resource to local businesses.
Walden, who is vice president of business banking at Blackhawk Bank, noted COVID-19 certainly presented some challenges, but it showed how the chamber can act as an advocate, present educational opportunities and generally support business members. The chamber could explain Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) benefits as well as other loans and grants that were available to employers.
The chamber also joined with other chambers around the state to lobby legislators when businesses felt some protections were needed for businesses and employees. He noted at one point, there was discussion of releasing information about employees who had tested positive for COVID-19. The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce and other chambers opposed making this information public because it could have created some disadvantages for small businesses.
Walden has served on the chamber of commerce board since about 2018 and has served as chairman of the board for the past year. He said he thinks the world of the chamber staff and the other chamber board members.
“The chamber staff is lean—there are only three of them—but they are very dedicated,” Walden said.
He also said the other board members get involved in issues facing the membership, by serving on committees or working at the special events hosted by the chamber.
“It’s been wonderful to work with them. We have a good group of people on the board,” Walden said.
He added that the Ambassadors also has wonderful people, who have been involved with local businesses for years. The Ambassadors welcome new businesses through ribbon-cutting events and other projects in the community.
Also the Rising Professionals group has a growing number of young people who represent the future of the business community in the greater Beloit region.