BELOIT—With the enticing theme, “What It Means to Be a Saint,” the annual Spring Fling to benefit Our Lady of the Assumption (OLA) Grade School offers enjoyment and fellowship on Saturday, April 23 at the La Casa Grande Banquet Room in downtown Beloit. Doors open at 5 p.m.
“This is our school’s largest fundraiser,” said OLA Grade School Principal Trevor Seifert. “Our school relies on fundraising efforts in order to meet the targeted revenue necessary to support the education of our 154 students with a rich curriculum that is enhanced by faith.”
Dine-in tickets for all the evening’s features cost $45 a person, or $80 a couple. The carry-out option offers a baked chicken or a roast pork dinner for $25 per person.
To order tickets and obtain all additional information about the event, please contact the OLA School office: https://one.bidpal.net/sf22; or phone 608-365-4014 (8 a.m. -l 3:30 p.m.) Tickets and raffle tickets are also sold after Masses at OLA.
The evening’s list of features includes hors d’oeuvres a catered dinner with a carry-out option, cash bar with signature drinks, Disney World Park Hopper passes raffle, a wine pull and music by the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Quartet
New to this year’s event is featured entertainment by comedian Charlie Kojis from Madison who performs stand-up comedy throughout the Midwest. According to his bio, Kojis combines his life experiences and general fears into a blend of traditional joke telling with his own personal narrative.
A live auction will be conducted by Dean George and his son, Kale, of George Auction Service.
A highlight of the online Silent Auction is a dinner with OLA Pastor Father Mike Resop and Madison Diocese Bishop Donald J. Hying at The Butterfly Club. The dinner is donated by owners of the Butterfly Club Mike Sala and the Sala family.
During the evening, the event committee will be selling raffle tickets for four (4) one day Walt Disney World Park Hopper passes in Orlando, Florida. The raffle tickets cost $10 each or 12 for $100. Tickets will also be sold after OLA Masses and at the school office. According to committee members, the winning raffle ticket will be drawn at Spring Fling and the winner does not need to be present. T
“The entire evening offers a wonderful opportunity for people to provide financial support for OLA School while enjoying a variety of entertainment,” Seivert said.
OLA sports teams, and school students, are called “Saints.” Thus, OLA Marketing Director Jon Nelson explained the meaning for the Spring Fling’s theme.
“In addition to the evening’s enjoyment, when you support OLA School, you are part of helping each student grow as a whole person—body, mind and soul,” Nelson said.
“At OLA we teach students ‘what it means to be a saint’ and that’s about a lot more than just reading and discussing scripture,” Nelson continued. “We show students that being an OLA Saint goes far beyond talk, into action. It’s about seeing others as Jesus taught us, showing love and compassion to all just as the saints have done over the centuries.”
So that families with children attending OLA School can enjoy the Spring Fling, Seifert said free child care will be provided at the school by licensed staff.
“Our Spring Fling serves as a fundraiser, but it is also a community builder and a wonderful way to promote our Catholic school,” said Father Mike Resop.