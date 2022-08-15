hot OSHA investigates death in South Beloit Jacob Roushia Jacob Roushia Reporter Author email Aug 15, 2022 Aug 15, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH BELOIT - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a 44-year-old man at Top Die Casting Company in South Beloit on Aug. 8.The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department responded to 13910 Dearborn Ave., South Beloit at 8:20 a.m. on Aug. 8The Winnebago County Coroner's office received the body and identified the age, but has not released any other information publicly regarding the man who died in an apparent work related accident.The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department turned the investigation over to OSHA.The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department and the South Beloit Police Department responded to the scene as well.The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department decline to provide additional information, saying there is an ongoing investigation regarding the incident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Top Die Casting Company Winnebago County Sheriff South Beloit Death Winnebago County Coroner Occupational Safety And Health Administration Jacob Roushia Reporter Author email Follow Jacob Roushia Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Officials investigating South Beloit worker death Beloit woman accused of fourth OWI offense Assembly, sheriff's races decided in Rock County Primary Election Beloit woman accused of delivery of drugs Beloit to receive $13.48 million for road improves near casino Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime