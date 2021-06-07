ROCKTON—Old Settlers Days returns in mid-June after a year off due to the pandemic, and organizers say they will monitor guidelines ahead of releasing final recommendations to attendees.
Currently, Illinois is in the Bridge Phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan, and currently there are no event gathering size restrictions.
Organizer Sven Skupien said safety for all guests is a priority for the festival that will return to Settlers Park from June 17—20.
“We’re still having to organize things around the current state and federal guidelines,” Skupien said. “Right now, we don’t know what those guidelines will be. We will evaluate the situation when we get there and release details at that time.”
Recommendations on masking and other safety precautions also will come out closer to the event, he added.
General admission ticket prices are $6 until June 16 when they increase to $10 at the gate. Each night’s concert admission price now is $25.
The main stage will host Bella Cain and Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. On Friday, June 18 the beer tent will have Dirt Road Rebelz and the main stage will host Matt Stell and Jimmie Allen. On Saturday, June 19 the beer tent will have Penny Mae Dixon and Blind Date and the main stage will have Troy Cartwright and Riley Green. On Sunday, June 20 the beer tent will have Bree Morgan and the main stage will host Walker County and Gabby Barrett.
“We are pretty lucky to have been able to get who we have,” Skupien said. “Some of the artists have gone from being up-and-coming musicians to being pretty big names. We are really lucky.”
For more information, visit https://oldsettlersdays.com/