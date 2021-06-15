ROCKTON—Despite the nearby Chemtool fire, Old Settlers Days (OSD) will forge on. Events will kick off Thursday when the gates open at 4 p.m. at Settlers Park.
“No plans have changed,” said Rockton Village President, OSD Chair and Entertainment Director John Peterson. “It looks like the fire is pretty much out, and they’ve been monitoring the air quality.”
Peterson said he was impressed with the outpouring of support for the community and how well the fire was handled by the police and fire departments in Rockton.
The Chemtool plant in Rockton Township was totally destroyed by fire on Monday after firefighters were called in at 7 a.m. Teams of area fire departments are working in rotating 8-hour shifts to battle the blaze with state and federal agencies on scene to assist and monitor air quality. Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said on Monday the fire could last several days.
Old Settlers Days will be providing music, food and family fun from June 17-20 with a carnival, live music, mechanical bull rides and more. On Saturday, June 19 there will be a parade at noon on Main Street. Skinners Amusement will provide the carnival attractions with wristband specials available.
For the weekend, the event can attract between 25,000 and 30,000 people.
Peterson said he hopes the recent fire doesn’t deter people. After a pandemic year, Peterson said there is a lot of pent up demand for people to get out and see each other.
“It looks like the weather is going to be good. I know the artists are excited to come out and play,” Peterson said.
On Thursday, June 17, the beer tent will feature Minimal, and the main stage will host Bella Cain and Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. On Friday, June 18 the beer tent will have Dirt Road Rebelz and the main stage will host Matt Stell and Jimmie Allen. On Saturday, June 19 the beer tent will have Penny Mae Dixon and Blind Date and the main stage will have Troy Cartwright and Riley Green. On Sunday, June 20 the beer tent will have Bree Morgan and the main stage will host Walker County and Gabby Barrett.
Tickets and the event schedule is available at Oldsettersdays.com.
The Rockton Lions Club puts on the event and it’s the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
It typically brings in tens of thousands of dollars. This year, it’s projected to make $80,000 to $90,000. The Rockton Lions Clubs gives the money to charities supporting its focus on sight, hearing and diabetes as well as for other local needs.