BELOIT—Alliant Energy is donating to Rock and Green county organizations fighting hunger and food insecurity by awarding $75,000 to Wisconsin nonprofits, according to a news release from the company.
Six Wisconsin nonprofits, including three in Rock and Green counties, will receive funding to support organizational efforts in preventing hunger.
In Beloit, Caritas will be awarded $15,000 for purchasing fresh produce and dairy products. In Janesville, The School District of Janesville’s “Bags of Hope” program will receive $12,500 in aid. In Monroe, United Way of Green County will receive $7,500 for the group’s “Backpack Program.”
“We are proud to support these organizations with our Impact Grants as their services and programs provide care for others that is needed now more than ever,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “Funding their efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity are vital for the growth and development of our Wisconsin communities.”
To date this year, Alliant has awarded $490,000 to 23 Wisconsin-based organizations through its Impact Grant Program. The Foundation has awarded $810,000 in Impact Grants to 35 organizations.
The Alliant Energy Foundation Impact Grants support co-created, collaborative, high-impact projects that build stronger communities.
Impact Grants fund four key focus areas including hunger and housing, workforce readiness, environmental stewardship and diversity, safety and well-being. Grants and donations are funded solely by Alliant Energy shareowners.