ORFORDVILLE—Children were scaling a rock-climbing wall and adults were putting their all into a tug of war competitions at the June Days community celebration this past weekend.
Brittnie Roemer was watching her 2-year-old daughter, Savannah, ride a pony in the Kids Zone at Purdy Park on Saturday. She and friends had come from Brodhead to enjoy June Days for the first time and it was a good day to be outside. It also was a fun day for kids.
“She’s having a wonderful time,” Roemer said about her daughter. “She hasn’t had her nap, so she will sleep good tonight.”
Kelly Clobes, who serves on the June Days Committee, said the festival had drawn lots of people throughout the weekend. She said the organizers decided to expand the Kids Zone, which featured bounce houses, pony rides, a rock climbing wall, a petting zoo, and there was an area specifically designed for teens as well.
For others, there was ax throwing, the tug of war, a bags tournament, an auto show, bull riding, live music each day, plenty of food and, of course, a fireworks display Saturday and the parade on Sunday. And Mother Nature was most definitely cooperative.
“The weather is fantastic. We couldn’t have asked for better weather,” said Darla Grenawalt, who also serves on the June Days Committee. She said the weather was not too hot, as it was last week and is expected to be this coming week.
The community celebration would not be possible without a small group of about 20 volunteers who make sure everything is running smoothly, said Kerrie Schmidt, another June Days Committee member. The volunteers, along with all the committee members, which include Grenawalt, Clobes, Schmidt, Kate Brown and Julia Delong, showed up each day for the celebration.
“We have amazing volunteers who show up every year,” Schmidt said.
The committee declared June Days 2022 a success and looked forward to planning next year’s celebration.