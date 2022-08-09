Movie

Residents of Orfordville gather to watch a movie at Purdy Park. The Orfordville Emergency Management Teams offer free movies in the park throughout the summer. Friday will be the last showing of the season.

 Provided by Nikki Tuffree

ORFORDVILLE—Orfordville Movies in the Park is showing off the village’s last movie of the season.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, crowds can gather at Purdy Park, 100 W. Church St., to see “Sky High.” This 2005 film depicts a school for teens that have superpowers. This family oriented action comedy will end the season of movies in the park in Orfordville.

