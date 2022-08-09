Residents of Orfordville gather to watch a movie at Purdy Park. The Orfordville Emergency Management Teams offer free movies in the park throughout the summer. Friday will be the last showing of the season.
ORFORDVILLE—Orfordville Movies in the Park is showing off the village’s last movie of the season.
Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, crowds can gather at Purdy Park, 100 W. Church St., to see “Sky High.” This 2005 film depicts a school for teens that have superpowers. This family oriented action comedy will end the season of movies in the park in Orfordville.
The movie nights have been free all summer. Dip Sticks food truck has been at most of the events, but the community is welcome to bring their own food or drinks.
“We have been offering Movies in the Park once a month since May,” noted Nikki Tuffree, event coordinator for Orfordville Movies in the Park. “We have primarily been hosting them at Purdy Park in Orfordville, but have the Orfordville Legion Post 209 available in case of bad weather.”
The park has seating, but people are welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets.
“We invite people to bring comfy lawn chairs and blankets, but the picnic tables on site are also available, “ Tuffree said. “We are very excited to bring this back next year and plan on inviting our residents to take a survey to help us grow this event.”
The survey will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page.
“The Orfordville Emergency Management Teams, a collaboration between Orfordville Fire Department, Public Works and Police Department, began offering free Movies in the Park this year and it has been a huge success,” Tuffree said.
The decision to make the movies free allows more of the community to connect with the management team that go the event as well.
“These events have been such a wonderful addition for our community, and are so much more than just movies,” Tuffree noted. “Our Movies in the Park nights are truly an opportunity to connect and strengthen our community.”
Tuffree said kids have been able to sit in police squad cars and interact with Orfordville police.
“We have also had an Orfordville fire engine and ambulance on site,” Tuffree said. “Children are able to interact with the emergency vehicles and members of our Emergency Management Team.”
The movie night team has experimented with hosting themed nights. One movie night was 80s night which included a contest for best mullet and outfit. The movie that played was “Goonies”
“This is a wonderful community event and we are so happy to be offering it for free,” Tuffree noted.
She said the Orfordville Movies in the Park Facebook page provides updates, upcoming events, and more.