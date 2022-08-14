Jenna Hume demonstrates her breakaway roping skills in her family’s riding arena behind their rural Orfordville home. Hume recently won the 2022 National High School Rodeo Association breakaway roping world championship in Gillette, Wyo.
Jenna Hume demonstrates her breakaway roping skills in her family’s riding arena behind their rural Orfordville home. Hume recently won the 2022 National High School Rodeo Association breakaway roping world championship in Gillette, Wyo.
ORFORDVILLE—Recent Parkview High School graduate Jenna Hume became the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) Breakaway Champion in July after roping a calf in just 8.23 seconds at the national event. The NHSRA Finals Rodeo were held July 17 to 23 in Gillette, Wyoming.
Hume beat her opponent by just .01 seconds to earn the title, and she believes it has a lot to do with the rope she used to win the event. In her championship winning event, a calf came running out of a chute and she had to rope the calf as fast as possible. She was worried in earlier rounds when the calf jumped a bit, but she was able to turn it around and still make the top 20 competitors to compete in the final, short round.
“My black rope was my papa’s (her grandfather, Tom Hume) old rope and he passed away around a year ago,” Hume said. “We were looking through his stuff to see if there’s any ropes we wanted to use and there’s this black rope in there and I really liked how it felt when roping the dummy during practice.”
Though Hume enjoys the feel of the rope and it gives her confidence, her father, Jess Hume, was concerned about his daughter using the rope for the national competition. Since the rope and the cap is black, Jenna explained, it was harder for the judges to see.
“I ended up using it because it felt really good and I’m so glad I did,” she said. “I won the whole thing by .01 seconds. I think he (her grandfather) was up there a little bit, helping me along with that .01 seconds.”
Hume originally started going to rodeo shows in fifth grade just for the fun of it. She’s been around horses all her life. In sixth grade she started practicing roping around the house and by seventh grade she started participating in local competitions. First with her horse, Cowboy, and now with her horse, Junior. Junior is 24 years old, which is a little older for a horse competing in rodeos.
“He’s a little old, but he’s in really great shape,” she said. “He doesn’t look as old.”
Junior is blind in one eye, but that hasn’t caused major problems during competitions. Hume said it hasn’t inhibited his abilities and their bond has always been very strong and they have a lot of trust.
Her dad, Jess’, uncle Casey Hume’s, support has also helped her the most throughout her competitions over the years and growing as an athlete. Her mother, Amy, is also a huge help to her behind the scenes and in between competitions with her encouragement.
When Hume heads to Iowa Central Community College this fall, she will be taking her horse, Junior, to competitions during the first semester on the school’s rodeo team. However, in the second semester, she plans to bring out her younger 13-year-old horse, Jimmy. Junior will still be participating in rodeos though, just with Hume’s younger brother for a few more years before Junior’s retirement.
Hume said she’s currently deciding between studying animal science or agribusiness at school. When she was younger she thought she would be a veterinarian, but has since changed her mind. Hume is certain she will land somewhere in the animal industry.