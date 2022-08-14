ORFORDVILLE—Recent Parkview High School graduate Jenna Hume became the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) Breakaway Champion in July after roping a calf in just 8.23 seconds at the national event. The NHSRA Finals Rodeo were held July 17 to 23 in Gillette, Wyoming.

Hume beat her opponent by just .01 seconds to earn the title, and she believes it has a lot to do with the rope she used to win the event. In her championship winning event, a calf came running out of a chute and she had to rope the calf as fast as possible. She was worried in earlier rounds when the calf jumped a bit, but she was able to turn it around and still make the top 20 competitors to compete in the final, short round.