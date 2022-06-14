ORFORDVILLE—Organizers of the Orfordville Community June Days Festival say this year there will be something for the whole family, including live music, kids’ activities, ball tournaments, food, a market, a parade, fireworks and much more.
There will not be carnival rides, but other activities will fill the days and nights.
“We’ve tried to make it more like a backyard barbecue,” said Kerrie Schmidt, who serves on the Orfordville June Days Committee.
The festivities are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Most events will be at Purdy Park in the village. Entry fee is $1.
Beginning on Friday at 5 p.m. baseball games will be played that will continue all three days at Purdy Park.
Several large tents in the park will hold various activities including a tent for younger kids and one for “tweens.” In the Kids’ Zone, games, face painting, a bounce house, rock wall climbing, bull riding (for teens) and more will be provided. The fee is $15 per child for one day or $30 for the entire weekend, Schmidt said.
Axe throwing will be offered in one area.
Food vendors will offer Mexican fare, sandwiches, popcorn, desserts as well as barbeque and brats presented by Orfordville Days Committee members.
Golf also is part of the Friday events at the Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. Murphy Road, closer to Footville.
Live music will be provided by the Jamie Campbell Band.
Saturday’s events kick off at 9 a.m. except for the Pancake Breakfast the library is hosting at 519 E Beloit St. The fundraiser runs from 7 -11 a.m.
Axe throwing and baseball games and kids’ activities continue along with food vendors selling their offerings.
The Parkview High School Wrestling Team will host a “Takedown Tournament.”
At noon, a tug of war event is set. A 5K foot race will be held whereby participants can, run, walk or bike the route. A pub crawl follows.
From noon-5 p.m., a vendor market will offer crafts, produce and more at Purdy Park.
Bingo will be held from 1-3 p.m.
Music will be provided by Reckless Remedy from 6:30—9:30 p.m.
“We are really excited to have them,” Schmidt said.
Fireworks will follow after the band is done.
Sunday’s events will get underway at 9 a.m. with Bingo.
Sons of the American Legion Post 209 will hold a corn boil from 11 a.m.—3 p.m.
At noon, the village will host a parade along Highway 213 in downtown Orfordville.
At 12:30 p.m., a corn hole (tossing bags in a hole) tournament will get underway.
For car buffs, a classic vehicle show is set for 1-4 p.m., including, for example, cars, motorcycles and tractors hosted by the Lions Club and co-sponsored by Molly’s Creations and Wright World Sports.
Kids’ Zone, food vendors and baseball games will continue on.
Music on Sunday will be provided by the Cherokee Road Band from 1-4 p.m.
As the days wind down until the festivities, Schmidt says things are coming together as they should.
“It’s been exciting,” she said.
For more information about Orfordville Days go to the website at: www.orfordville.org/events/june-days-1.