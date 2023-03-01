01STOCK_FIRETRUCK_GENERIC

ORFORDVILLE - The Orfordville Fire Protection District Commissioners are still exploring options relating to hiring full-time fire department staff after earning approval to do so in the Village of Orfordville in November.

Fire protection district officials are waiting on a decision by Newark Township officials on whether the township will stay within the fire protection district or if the township will support the effort to hire full-time employees.

