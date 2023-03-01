ORFORDVILLE - The Orfordville Fire Protection District Commissioners are still exploring options relating to hiring full-time fire department staff after earning approval to do so in the Village of Orfordville in November.
Fire protection district officials are waiting on a decision by Newark Township officials on whether the township will stay within the fire protection district or if the township will support the effort to hire full-time employees.
“At our last meeting no further action was taken,” said Orfordville Fire Chief Ryan Perkins. “We are waiting to see if Newark will stay within the district and decide how we can move forward with the plan to hire full-time department staff.”
The Town of Newark was the only township within the fire protection district that did not approve additional funding towards the fire district through a vote by the Newark Town Board.
The Orfordville Fire Protection District provides fire and EMS services for five municipalities including the towns of Spring Valley, Newark, Avon, Plymouth and the Village of Orfordville.
The district is currently relying on volunteer crews to operate within the district, but Perkins and district staff would like that to change.
There have been issues with staffing the department including the department’s ambulance, according to Perkins. In October of 2022, the ambulance was out of service 40% of the time.
The district staff’s original plan was to hire two full-time and one part-time firefighter, according to Perkins. This would allow the district to have three firefighters working each day
In November of 2022, a referendum was approved by voters to increase the tax levy in the Village of Orfordville and Town of Plymouth.
“With the way the contract reads, according to the district’s lawyer, we are stuck with the budget we have now,” Perkins explained. “We need to figure out how we can use the money that was raised (from the levy) in accordance with the contract.”
The Orfordville Fire District staff will meet again on March 15, to discuss how the district will move forward.
“Right now we are in a limbo, until a decision is made,” Perkins said.