ORFORDVILLE—After the Village of Orfordville fire protection referendum passed 391-221 Tuesday, Nov. 8, Interim Orfordville Fire Chief Ryan Perkins told the Daily News that the department has been struggling for two to three years now with staffing the department, which led to the decision to seek a referendum.
The referendum asked Orfordville area residents to allow the fire protection district to raise its levy so six full-time staff members could be hired. Perkins said he doesn’t foresee any challenges in meshing the volunteer and full-time positions, saying that all part-time and volunteer positions are on board with the referendum plan since volunteer fire departments are slowly dying.
The referendum question asked voters to allow the village to increase its levy by $166,599. The village estimates this will increase property taxes by $2.17 per $1,000 of assessed value. A home valued at $150,000 would see an annual property tax increase of $327, according to village estimates.
Before the fire department take the next steps it has to wait for two more votes in the Plymouth and Newark townships. Perkins said the Town of Plymouth vote was set for is Nov. 15 and the Town of Newark will vote on Nov. 28.
The Orfordville Fire Protection District provides fire and EMS services for five municipalities including the towns of Newark, Spring Valley, Avon, Plymouth and the Village of Orfordville.
Perkins said if the department where to get the OK to go ahead after the area votes the application period would run through the end of December, with interviews happening in January and offers happening toward the end of January or the beginning of February. The new full-time positions would then start in March.
The Village of Orfordville Fire Department has three firefighters working each day, two full-time and one part-time.
The fire department has previously discussed merging with other departments, which is still something they would like to discuss in the future. Perkins said they do not know with whom the department would merge, but the goal would be a countywide system.
Perkins said he is very thankful that the voters in the village spoke and that they believe EMS and fire departments are important to the community.
The next Orfordville Fire Commission meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the fire department at 6 p.m where they hope to set a budget for the referendum, Perkins said. The department is located at 173 N. Wright St. in Orfordville.