ORFORDVILLE—After the Village of Orfordville fire protection referendum passed 391-221 Tuesday, Nov. 8, Interim Orfordville Fire Chief Ryan Perkins told the Daily News that the department has been struggling for two to three years now with staffing the department, which led to the decision to seek a referendum.

The referendum asked Orfordville area residents to allow the fire protection district to raise its levy so six full-time staff members could be hired. Perkins said he doesn’t foresee any challenges in meshing the volunteer and full-time positions, saying that all part-time and volunteer positions are on board with the referendum plan since volunteer fire departments are slowly dying.