ORFORDVILLE - Three candidates were successful in their bid to gain seats on the Orfordville Village Board Tuesday.

Dennis Burness received the most votes with 214 or 27.47% of the vote.

Jason Knox also won a seat on the board earning 166 votes or 21.31% of the vote.

Chuck Boyce also won a seat on the board with 143 votes or 18.36% of the vote.

Dan Cox did not earn a seat on the board. He received 131 votes or 16.82% of the vote.

Terry Gerber also was unsuccessful in his bid to be seated on the board. He received 114 votes or 14.63% of the vote.

