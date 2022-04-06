hot Orfordville candidates to be seated on village board Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ORFORDVILLE - Three candidates were successful in their bid to gain seats on the Orfordville Village Board Tuesday.Dennis Burness received the most votes with 214 or 27.47% of the vote.Jason Knox also won a seat on the board earning 166 votes or 21.31% of the vote.Chuck Boyce also won a seat on the board with 143 votes or 18.36% of the vote.Dan Cox did not earn a seat on the board. He received 131 votes or 16.82% of the vote.Terry Gerber also was unsuccessful in his bid to be seated on the board. He received 114 votes or 14.63% of the vote. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit casino project took key step forward in 2021 Beloit trio will use sports as a hook to bring youth into new Hilltopp Community Center Man killed in shooting at mall in Cherry Valley, Illinois Four running for three seats on Beloit Turner School Board UPDATE: Two incumbents, two newcomers elected to Beloit School Board Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime