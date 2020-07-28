ROCKTON—Construction is underway on a new O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Rockton that is expected to open next year, according to a company spokesperson.
The 7,200-square-foot store at 4233 E. Rockton Road, is slated to open in the “first-half” of 2021, according to Vice President of Investor Relations, Financial Reporting and Planning Mark Merz.
“Any time we open a new location we are excited for what we can bring to an area,” Merz said.
The store is being built on the busy Rockton Road corridor that already has attracted large retailers such as Walmart and Blain’s Farm and Fleet as well as an Aldi’s grocery store and other businesses.
Merz said the area was identified as a strong candidate following a site review process, with the location expected to be able to support customer and business traffic.
“We want to make sure the area could meet all of our needs,” Merz said.
Hiring information and employee figures were not available on Monday.
The new location marks the second expansion in the Stateline Area since 2019, with an O’Reilly location opening on Fourth Street in Beloit last year.
