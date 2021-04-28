TOWN OF BELOIT—As construction on Garden Prairie Intermediate School continues to move full speed ahead, officials in the Beloit Turner School district couldn’t be more excited.
In about three weeks, teachers will have their first official walk-through to see the brand new school now that construction is almost complete.
“I’m feeling more excited every time I come here,” Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said. “It’s a lot more fun showing other people. This is amazing.”
The new building also includes several collaboration areas where small groups or entire classes can rotate outside of their usual classroom spaces during the day. McCarthy said the goal of offering additional gathering areas is to promote movement and more flexibility.
“It kind of becomes their community, their space,” McCarthy said.
The new school is on track for completion around the second week of July, said project superintendent Skip Hegemann with Scherrer Construction.
At this stage, Hegemann said, installment of electronics, cabinetry, ceilings, and flooring is largely complete. Within the next two weeks, crews will lay down flooring inside the gymnasium.
By early May, contractors will finish the curbs in the parking lot, begin setting up playground equipment, add the sidewalks and start landscaping.
In June, crews will wrap up all on-site work and finish any leftover projects inside the main building. Pavement for the school parking lot will be done sometime during the summer.
McCarthy said he and other administrators have been visiting the site roughly once every two weeks, and each time they notice something new.
The new school is set up with a commons area in the center and four sections for each grade in the north and south wings of the building. The school will serve grades two through five.
Each grade also has its own theme and color pattern. Those are: “Industry” with orange for second grade, “Wilderness” with green for third grade, “Riverfront” with blue for fourth grade and “Farmland” with yellow for fifth grade.
Once completed, each of the four sections also will feature murals with photos and artwork to showcase prominent locations around the Greater Beloit community, McCarthy said.
Many of the learning spaces and the gymnasiums are significantly larger than the facilities at Townview Elementary School, which Garden Prairie Intermediate School is replacing.
For example, the nurse’s office is larger than that of the middle and high school campus, and the art and music rooms are also a significant upgrade, McCarthy said.
There is also a brand new special education section of the new building, which McCarthy said is larger than other special education facilities in the district.
The main office and entry area in the front of the building also includes secure entrances, in line with the other schools. Visitors will be funneled directly into the main office to sign-in before entering the building, which McCarthy said adds another layer of safety to the overall design.
McCarthy added that once complete, the new gymnasium will accommodate high school athletics, extracurricular activities and community organizations. This will help alleviate wait times in the district and allow various activities to take place simultaneously.
As the new school is nearing completion and homes continue to be built rapidly in the surrounding neighborhoods, McCarthy said he is optimistic that the district will continue drawing new families and residents to the area.
“It’s built for the future, and you walk into the building and see all these options,” McCarthy said.