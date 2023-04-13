JANESVILLE — Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary won’t file charges against County Board Chair Rich Bostwick after a complaint was filed alleging he violated open meetings law by filling two open board seats in 2021 and Board of Health seats last month.
In a reply to filing attorney Tom Kamenick, O’Leary said he believes Kamenick “may have a valid claim of an open meeting violation.”
“I believe that the analysis would depend on whether the chair created a working committee to make a recommendation about the replacement of a vacant supervisor position. However, if the chair merely asked for input from other board members, did not delegate his authority to a working committee and retained his authority to make the decision, then I do not believe there would be a violation,” O’Leary wrote.
O’Leary went on to write that rather than pursuing litigation regarding the issue, he sought “equitable relief,” which is suggesting that the county changes the “informal procedure” for board vacancies. According to the letter, future board vacancies will be placed on staff committee agendas and will be subject to open records and open meetings laws. He added that the meetings will have to be open to the public and the media.
The county board has a vacancy to fill after the resignation of District 22 Supervisor Karla Hermann last month. According to O’Leary’s letter, he, Bostwick and Corporation Counsel Richard Greenlee have agreed that the vacancy will be on the agenda for the county board’s staff committee meeting on April 24 and will be in open session.
“I intend to follow up by reviewing the published agenda to assure compliance with this expectation,” O’Leary wrote.
Bostwick thanked O’Leary for the review of the case and the process of considering appointments.
“I agree with his advice on how best to manage these processes going forward consistent with public expectations for transparency. Regardless of one’s interpretation of the letter of the law or how Board Chairs have conducted this process for decades, the public has an increasing demand for information about how government operates, and we will go above and beyond to meet this expectation.”