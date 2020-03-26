TOWN OF BELOIT — Open burning and controlled burns have been suspended in residential areas of both the Town of Beloit and Town of Turtle until further notice.
In a press release Thursday, Fire Chief Gene Wright announced the suspensions.
Recreational burns are still allowed, provided individuals comply with township burning ordinances.
Only dry natural wood may be burned. Yard waste, leaves, grass, paper, processed paper, and processed materials are not allowed.
