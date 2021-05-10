TOWN OF BELOIT—Students who want to open enroll into the Beloit Turner School District is up from last year, just as a brand new intermediate school building is set to open.
The district received 282 open enrollment applications from families who live in six other school districts for the 2021-22 school year.
There were 255 applications from the Beloit school district, as well as two from Clinton, one from Edgerton, 14 from Janesville, two in Milton and eight from Parkview, according to information provided by Director of Business Services Brad Boll.
That figure is an increase of about 30 from last year, Boll said. There were about 250 open enrollment applications in the 2020-21 school year.
By comparison, the Turner district had 20 families apply to open enroll out of the district. There were 11 applications for Janesville, three for Beloit, two for Parkview, two for Burlington, and one each for Clinton and Milton.
Boll said the district will create waiting lists in all grades in the event that more spaces open up prior to the third Friday in September.
In January, the Turner district approved spaces in only three grades. There were 10 approved for fourth grade, along with 22 in Kindergarten and 35 for 4K.
Prior to Monday night’s school board meeting, the district anticipated the school board would approve eight applications in fourth grade, 22 in 5K and 35 in 4K.
The remaining 217 applicants will be placed on waiting lists in the event that more space becomes available, Boll said.
The open enrollment process remains ongoing, however the regular application period ended April 30. The alternative open enrollment application period for the upcoming school year begins July 1.
Boll said an initial estimate of dollars generated by this coming year’s open enrollment will be shared with the school board in June when a preliminary budget summary is presented.
Final estimates on the fiscal impact of open enrollment will become clear towards the end of September, Boll said.
Additionally, any students approved to attend grades two through five will be enrolled at the brand new Garden Prairie Intermediate School.