SOUTH BELOIT—Ryan Adleman, who currently serves on the South Beloit City Council, was the only person to file candidate nomination papers to run for the one council position that will appear on the April 6 ballot.
Adleman was appointed to the city council in June, filling the position left vacant when council member Lori Duffy resigned from the council as she was moving out of the area to be with family. Duffy’s term expires in 2023.
Prospective candidates could have filed candidate petitions between Dec. 14 and 21 to be placed on the April 6 ballot and run for the unexpired term.