ROCKTON — The Citizens for Chemtool Accountability Facebook page is growing in numbers as people seek to share information and form a plan to ensure Chemtool doesn’t offload its responsibility to the community after the fire goes out.
The group launched at noon on Tuesday and as of Wednesday afternoon, the group had more than 900 followers.
“The group of administrators, I and others are trying to coordinate an in-person meeting next week and will invite everyone in the Facebook group to that meeting. It hasn’t been scheduled yet,” said group co-administrator Roscoe Township Trustee Elizabeth Lindquist. “It’s important that productive action from this point on is taken.”
Posters have been discussing the debris found in their yard, confusion about what to do with their gardens, feelings of uncertainty, symptoms such as wheezing and headaches and the lack of information coming from other local governments near Rockton. Other members have debated whether they should press to get Old Settlers Days cancelled or focus efforts more on Chemtool’s accountability.
Zach Olson, one of the site’s administrators, said he lives in Roscoe about six miles away from the evacuated area, with his brother and parents living within the evacuated area.
Olson said he’s been doing his own research and finding articles about Chemtool. He learned about a fire in 2019 at a plant in France owned by the same company that owns Chemtool—Lubrizol.
According to a Reuters article there was a massive chemical fire at Lubrizol in Rouen, France on Sept. 26, 2019 which resulted in days of protests and calls by politicians to release a list of the products burned.
“With two plants burning up, it just seems like there is something unethical or unsafe going on,” Olson said.
Some group members have referenced the plant in Crystal Lake and associated issues.
According to a Daily Herald article published in 2009, the firm was accused of dumping sewage and chemicals that potentially contaminated groundwater. McHenry County health authorities sued Chemtool. The suit followed inspections revealing evidence of pollution such as full septic tanks and eroded soil.
Olson said he wants to make sure the community is coming together and has a place to share information and can unite with a plan to proceed.
“What will the cleanup process look like and how will the cost be covered? Will it be pushed to the community or covered by Chemtool? I would like them to come forward and enlighten us,” Olson said.
Olson said those in the group are concerned about the long-term effects of the fire and impact it will have on the Rock River.
Lindquist, who lives 7 miles away, said her main concern is that Lubrizol is held accountable to the people affected and the environment.
“In the past international corporations have never accepted full responsibility for environmental disasters. As a local employer Chemtool is important to the community, but Lubrizol and Chemtool exist to make profits for their shareholders and not to take care of the people of Rockton,” Lindquist said. “I think it’s really necessary for a community to come together to make sure after a disaster like this, a corporation like Lubrizol fully accounts for everything it has caused,” Lindquist said.
A company statement at www.lubrizol.com stated Lubrizol secured and activated US Fire Pump, a third-party, specialty emergency response team to travel to Rockton for support in extinguishing the fire, including deploying fire-fighting foam to suppress the fire.
Pay and benefits will continue for employees.
The statement continued: “We regret the impact on our neighbors and also are committed to supporting the community. We are working to determine the best ways to support our neighbors who evacuated or were affected. We have committed support to the North Western Illinois Red Cross and the Northern Illinois Food Banks.
Finally, we continue to work with experts and government agencies on environmental air and water monitoring. As we affirmed yesterday, to-date test results do not show any health risk other than the short-term irritation one would normally experience in the presence of smoke. We do not expect any short or long-term health impacts otherwise.”
The Daily News has reached out to Lubrizol and is awaiting further response.