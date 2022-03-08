Cleveland_Ave_Fire

Smoke is seen coming from a home on Cleveland Avenue on Monday afternoon in Beloit. No injuries were reported and one person was displaced from the incident, authorities said. 

 Photo provided

BELOIT - No injuries were reported and one person was displaced following a fire on Monday at a home on Cleveland Avenue in Beloit, according to the Beloit Fire Department. 

Fire crews responded at around 5:19 p.m. to a home in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue and found smoke coming from the home. 

The department said no one was home at the time of the fire. 

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate were not unavailable Monday. 

The Town of Beloit and City of Janesville fire departments assisted in the incident response. 

Recommended for you