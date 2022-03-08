hot One person displaced after Beloit fire on Monday Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Mar 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Smoke is seen coming from a home on Cleveland Avenue on Monday afternoon in Beloit. No injuries were reported and one person was displaced from the incident, authorities said. Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - No injuries were reported and one person was displaced following a fire on Monday at a home on Cleveland Avenue in Beloit, according to the Beloit Fire Department. Fire crews responded at around 5:19 p.m. to a home in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue and found smoke coming from the home. The department said no one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire and a damage estimate were not unavailable Monday. The Town of Beloit and City of Janesville fire departments assisted in the incident response. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now People's Convoy draws out supporters in South Beloit Court records: South Beloit student charged with sexual assault New riverfront development for Beloit eyed Beloit's 5Bar’s owner's superpower is putting together unique taste combinations Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime