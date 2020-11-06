BELOIT — Authorities say one person died early Friday morning in a residential fire.
First responders received the call at 2:57 a.m. and responded to an apartment on the second floor at 360 1/2 W. Grand Ave., according to City of Beloit Fire Department command staff.
One person died in the fire. The person's name was not released pending notification of next of kin.
The City of Beloit Police Department and the Wisconsin Fire Marshal's Office were assisting with the investigation to determine a cause of the fire Friday.
The initial investigation led to damage estimates around $30,000 with and undetermined cause. Authorities said the fire appeared to be accidental in nature.
The fatal fire went to a box alarm, which led to numerous area fire departments responding to assist. Among the agencies that assisted were firefighters from South Beloit, the Town of Beloit, Town of Turtle, Edgerton, Clinton, Rockton, Cherry Valley, Janesville and North Park.
The City of Beloit still had full coverage for the rest of the city during the fire response, command staff said.