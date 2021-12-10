TOWN OF BELOIT — One person is dead and five others were injured following a shooting Thursday night in the Town of Beloit, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers from the Town of Beloit, City of Beloit and sheriff’s office responded at around 6:07 p.m. to the 1900 block of Porter Avenue following a report of shots fired.
Officers found three victims at the scene, one of whom was pronounced deceased, and the two other victims were transported to area hospitals.
While officers were at the shooting scene, three additional gunshot wound victims arrived at the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency department, with additional officers responding to the hospital to provide security and continue the investigation.
As of early Friday morning, three victims were treated for their injuries and released while two victims remain hospitalized with life threatening injuries.
The Town of Beloit has requested the assistance from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Special Investigations Unit.
The sheriff’s office has yet to identify any of the victims as of Friday morning. No suspects have been identified as of Friday morning and no arrests have been announced by authorities.
Porter Avenue has been home to other deadly gun violence this year. Drevian T. Allen, Sr., 25, was fatally shot on June 7 in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue in the City of Beloit. Three men are charged with homicide-related charges in his death and the case continues in Rock County Circuit Court.