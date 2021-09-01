JANESVILLE—A Beloit man who was one of five people arrested in connection with the Dewey Avenue shooting on Aug. 21 has been extradited to Wisconsin and is being held on a high cash bond, Rock County Circuit Court records indicate.
Devonte R.M. Cordier, 22, appeared in jail court earlier this week after being extradited from being in custody at the jail in Winnebago County, Illinois. Cordier was arrested on Aug. 23 in South Beloit, Illinois following police action in the 600 block of Winfield Drive before being extradited to Rock County.
Cordier is accused of being one of the multiple alleged shooters who fired nearly 50 bullets at a 27-year-old Beloit woman and a 48-year-old Beloit man, both of whom were injured by gunfire but survived the shooting in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue. Over the course of the investigation, Cordier was also allegedly identified as the driver of a suspect vehicle that was involved in the shooting and part of a dangerous, high-speed chase across Beloit in the wake of the gunfire.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, witnesses said the man and woman were sitting on a porch of a home drinking alcohol and listening to music when they observed a white sedan stop on Dewey Avenue and four subjects exit the vehicle carrying firearms wearing ski masks before gunshots were heard, according to court records. The suspects then stayed to reload before fleeing southbound towards Copeland Avenue.
A high-speed chase that exceeded 110 miles-per-hour ensued across Beloit after police made contact with the suspect vehicle. During a search inside and nearby the vehicle, five handguns were recovered along with a suspected container of marijuana weighing over 25 grams, court records show.
Tarious L. Armstrong, 19, of Springfield, Illinois, Steve A. Brock, 23, of Beloit, and Raymond J. Gosha, 21, of Beloit, and Garrett X. Rocha, 22, of Beloit, were arrested at the scene where the chase ended near Chapin Street.
At his initial appearance, Cordier was held on a $100,000 cash bond on three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party of a crime; one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee and felony bail jumping.