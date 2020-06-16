Seven newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death was reported on Tuesday in Rock County, a day after no new cases or deaths were reported, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
In total, 761 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Rock County as of Tuesday. The newly confirmed death marks the first virus-related fatality in the county since June 6.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 980 cases and 30 deaths; Green County reported 77 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 480 cases and 17 deaths, according to state data.
A total of 266 cases and nine deaths were reported on Tuesday in Wisconsin, bringing the statewide total to 23,198 cases and 703 deaths.
Winnebago County Health Department local data for Tuesday was not available as of press time.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 537 cases and 19 deaths and DeKalb County reported 490 cases and 15 deaths. McHenry County reported 1,64 cases and 86deaths; Ogle County reported 229 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 231 cases and five deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data on Tuesday shows.
On Tuesday, the IDPH reported 623 new cases on Monday and 72 virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 133,639 cases and 6,398 deaths.
