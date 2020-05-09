BELOIT — One person was injured during an apartment fire in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue on Saturday morning, according to the Beloit Fire Department.
Fire crews responded at around 6:49 a.m. and evacuated the apartment building at 220 W. Grand Ave.
The fire was contained to one unit. Along with the citizen that was injured, two Beloit police officers were take to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation. One office has since been released and the other is under observation, police said.
The damage was limited to the one unit, and no additional residents in the building will be displaced, the fire department said.
A damage estimate and possible cause were not available as of Saturday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.