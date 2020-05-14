ROCKFORD — A 34-year-old Rockford man is dead and four others were injured following a shooting at a gas station on West State Street in Rockford Wednesday, according to the Rockford Police Department.
The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the gas station in the 2900 block of West State Street.
The death is Rockford's sixth homicide in 2020 and the third homicide in 10 days.
“Officers were on an unrelated call in the area and heard multiple rounds being fire from different caliber weapons,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference on Thursday. “We believe the suspects were targeting the deceased individual at this point. However, it’s an active ongoing investigation. Anything can transpire during an investigation, so it may change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.