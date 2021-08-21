BELOIT - A man was killed in a shooting Friday night and a woman was injured by gunfire in what Beloit police believe are related shooting incidents.
Police officers were called to the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue at about 9:18 p.m. Friday for a report of gun fire. Officers found a male victim who had multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the police department.
Officers administered first aid until Beloit Fire Department emergency medical personnel arrived and took the victim to a local hospital.
Beloit Police Department Detectives are actively investigating this as a homicide.
At 10:57 p.m., gunfire was reported in the 600 block of Woodward Avenue.
Officers arrived on scene and located a female who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Beloit police believe these incidents are related, according to the news release.
If anyone has information pertaining to this ongoing investigation, please contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-364-6801 or contact the Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or through the website at www.p3tips.com.
Beloit police say they need the cooperation of the public and other agencies to solve crimes and keep the public safe.
"Because of our ability to work cooperatively with other local jurisdictions we are able to provide the best service possible to those in the Greater Beloit Area," the news release from the police department stated.
The homicide on Friday marks the third gun related homicide this year in Beloit.
On March 30, Jordan Jefferson, 33, was shot in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.
On June 7, Drevian Allen Sr., 25, was shot and killed following a verbal dispute on Porter Avenue.