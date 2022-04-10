ROCKTON—Tickets now are on sale for the musical entertainment to be featured at Old Settlers Days, set for June 16—19 at Settlers Park.
Entertainers will include Copper Allan, Ashley Cooke, Spencer Crandall, Locash, Ashley McBryde and Jordan Davis.
Opening the community celebration on June 16 will be a trio of up and coming country music artists—Ashley Cooke, Spencer Crandall and Copper Allan.
Ashley Cooke is a singer/songwriter who released her debut recording in August of 2021 “Already Drank That Beer.” The release includes eight songs written by Cook and includes country songs “Never Til Now,” and “Good Goodbye.”
Spencer Crandall is another rising country music star. The Denver native has performed with country music legends such as Big and Rich, Chris Lane and Dustin Lynch. His song “My Person,” is gaining thousands of viewers onlline every day. He plans to release a full-length album this year.
Copper Alan has been honored to write songs with Rivers Rutherford, Seth Mosley and Victoria Shaw. His hit songs include “Can’t Dance,” “New Normal,” and “Tough Ones.”
On June 17, Locash will be the featured act on the main stage. Locash consists of country vocalists Chris Lucas and Preston Brust. They have recorded two albums and are known for their hit “I Know Somebody,” as well as the song they co-wrote with Keith Urban, “You Gonna Fly.” They also co-wrote with Tim McGraw his song “Truck Yeah.”
On June 18, Ashley McBryde will provide the musical entertainment.McBride made her recording debut with the single “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega,” in 2017, which received critical acclaim.
That was followed by “One Night Standards,” in 2019 which charted in the top 20 country songs in the nation.
June 19, Jordan Davis will be the featured musical act. Davis has been named “an artist to watch,” by publications such as Billboard, Rolling Stone and Sounds Like Nashville. In 2018 he released his gold-certified debut album “Home State.” It included the hits “Slow Dance in the Parking Lot,” and “Take it from Me.”
Tickets went on sale April 1.
The Beer Tent stage at Settlers Park also will feature local musical acts.
Carnival rides and games once again will be provided by Skinner Amusement. There will be a variety of food offered on the carnival grounds.
Old Settlers Days hours will be 5—10 p.m. June 16; 5—11 p.m. June 17; 1—11 p.m. June 18 and 2—9:30 p.m. June 19.